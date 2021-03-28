Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisces fun London days with Saif, Taimur, Karisma as she shares a throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan took a trip down a memory lane and shared an old picture from her London vacation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has resumed work from her maternity break in just less than one month. It was in February she delivered her second son. The actress, an avid social media user, always shares throwback pictures from her old vacation. She loves reliving those memories. And this time the Jab We Met actress took a trip down a memory lane and shared a throwback picture from London vacation. Owing to pandemic, celebrities have restricted their traveling and staying inside the home.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Always better together. PS: London, I can't wait to be back.” In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan is posing with , Taimur Ali Khan (sitting in the pram), sister Karisma Kapoor, mother Babita, Karisma daughter Samiera Kapoor and son Kiaan. They are standing in a park and posing together. It looks like the picture has brought back those golden days. Fans are also dropping comments and emojis.

The diva is known for often treating her fans with adorable pictures of her son Taimur Ali Khan, her stunning selfies, and even some beautiful pictures with her main man Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Interestingly, Laal Singh Cahddha will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Besides, she has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama.

