Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisces her 'fondest memories' as she misses her folks amid lockdown; See Photos

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a few throwback pictures revealing some of her fondest memories and mentions how she is missing her folks from abroad.

Kareena Kapoor Khan set the internet on fire the day she made her debut on the social media app- Instagram. The actress has not disappointed her fans and has been sharing photos almost everyday. The quarantine period that everyone in this country is facing due to Coronavirus has not disappointed Bebo's fans. The actress has also bee entertaining fans with some adorable pictures of and Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram account. Recently, posted a beautiful glimpse of the Pataudi family’s creative side as the imprinted the quarantine period forever.

And today, Kareena posted a few throwback photos revealing some of her fondest memories and mentions how she is missing her folks from abroad. In the first picture, Bebo is seen lying on the grass with one of her friends and a cute kid who is in a stroller. The actress looks stunning donning a grey winter jacket and denim while posing for the camera. In the second picture, we can see Saif and Kareena smiling while posing for a perfect picture with their friends from abroad. They all look happy and are having a gala time. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories #MissYouGuysALittleMore."

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan imprint Quarantine 2020 for life in the most colourful way)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium which co-starred Radhika Madan and Irrfan in the lead roles. Prior to that, the actress was also seen in Good Newwz also starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and the movie did very well at the box office. Next, up, the actress is going to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hank's 1994 film Forrest Gump co-starring and directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is scheduled to release in India on Christmas 2020, however, the lockdown has brought everything on hold right now, especially the entire entertainment industry.

