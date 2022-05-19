Kareena Kapoor Khan to reunite with Saif Ali Khan & Taimur in Kalimpong as they jet off from Mumbai; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s next in West Bengal's Kalimpong alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X and also marks her digital debut. The Jab We Met actress has been away from her family and now, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jet off to meet Kareena in Kalimpong.

In the photos, Saif is seen donning a pink t-shirt and also added a sleeveless black vest jacket over it. He matched it with a pair of blue denim jeans and chunky white sneakers. Taimur, on the other hand, wore a blue-green printed t-shirt and navy blue shorts. The Dil Chahta Hai actor was also seen posing and waving at the shutterbugs.

Check out Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Go Goa Gone actor will be seen next in Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on 12 January 2023. Next, he also has the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, in which he will be playing the role of a policeman named Vikram. The film also features Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani. It is set to be theatrically released on September 30 this year.

Whereas, Kareena is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy-drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is directed by Advait Chandan. The film also stars Aamir Khan along with Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is scheduled for cinema release on 11 August 2022. The Veere Di Wedding actress is also all set to mark her debut as a producer. She will be joining hands with Ekta Kapoor in an as-yet-untitled film which is touted to be a thriller film. It is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

