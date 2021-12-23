Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals being a ‘naughty child’ but admits to have changed after becoming a mother

Kareena Kapoor Khan made it to the headlines this month as she was tested positive for Covid-19. The actress is currently under quarantine and has been missing her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan and her hubby Saif Ali Khan a lot. It is an unsaid fact that every woman changes a little after stepping into motherhood. In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Kareena too opened up about how she has changed since becoming a mother.

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she is quite a hands-on mother for Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan as he day revolves around both her sons when she is not working. Opening up a little about her childhood, Bebo said that she was ‘very naughty’ when she was younger and would trouble her mother a lot. But, she has now become ‘hyper disciplined’. She also talked about how her daily routine is dependent on Taimur and Jehangir.

“I was a very naughty child, and I think I troubled my mom a lot. I always wanted to go out with friends, and I often bunked school to go watch movies—and the school authorities would call up my mother and complain. But now after becoming a mother myself, I stick to my regimen, and I am hyper disciplined to the point of being boring. I like to call it a day by 9:30 pm,” she told Cosmopolitan India.

“My entire day revolves around the kids, at least on days that I am not working. I am focused on what they are doing, setting up Taimur’s classes, dividing my time between both of them, and figuring out my own nap times according to when my younger one falls asleep. Your entire life becomes about the children. Of course, both Saif (Ali Khan) and I work a lot, but we also try to take out time to spend together,” she added.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chaddha.

