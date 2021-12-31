PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals the best part of 2021 and it has a cute connect with her 'beta' Jeh

Like all other Bollywood stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has hopped on the bandwagon to reveal the 'best part of 2021' for her and well, in her latest post, it is revealed to be connected to her son Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena, who embraced motherhood this year for the second time, shared a glimpse of what was so special about 2021 for her and her post featured her son Jeh Ali Khan in a playful avatar. The adorable post will certainly melt your hearts.

Sharing the photo, Kareena proudly called Jeh her 'beta' and revealed that his cute two teeth were the best part of 2021 for her. She shared a cute photo of her son Jehangir and wrote, "His two teeth…the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…" In the photo, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh could be seen playing with his toys. The cutie boy could be seen having a fun time with family in the photo.

Take a look:

As soon as Kareena dropped the cute photo, celebs and fans began showering Jeh with love. Manish Malhotra dropped a heart emoticon while Shaira Ahmed Khan wrote, "Awww" with a heart emoticon. On Thursday, Kareena had shared a cute photo featuring Saif and Taimur spending time together in their room. The photo impressed netizens and many loved the banter between Kareena and Saif.

Meanwhile, the superstar recently recovered from COVID 19 and as soon as she did, Kareena announced it on social media. She also expressed how much she missed her babies Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh during her quarantine period. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will be released on Baisakhi 2022.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan gives glimpse of her morning with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and their cute banter