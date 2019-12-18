Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS deets about her role in Karan Johar’s Takht

Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy with the promotions of Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and the film will release on December 27, 2019

As much as Kareena Kapoor Khan is a hands-on mother to Taimur Ali Khan, she is an equally dedicated professional who doesn’t compromise on her work. Because when it comes to work, Bebo gives in her 100 per cent so much so that she also took Taimur to the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh. Now, as we speak, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy with the promotions of Good Newwz co-starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Post the release of Good Newwz, Bebo will start shooting for ’s Takht and during a recent interview, Bebo opened up about her role in the film as she said she is playing Jahanara’s character in Takht. Shedding more light on her character, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that in the Mughal history, Jahanara Begam was the most important woman in the court and she was actually the main reason as to why everything took place. “Us samay Shahjahan ne har decision Jahanara se puch kar liya tha. Jahanara was the daughter of Shahjahan and she was his favourite daughter,” said Kareena, adding, “I am very excited to play that part.”

Also, this Chameli actress revealed that the shooting of Takht will start in April and a major portion of the sets are being constructed in Filmcity. For all those who don’t know, Takht is a historical drama that is being directed by Karan Johar and the film has an ensemble cast of , , Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Takht narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne. While Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal will play Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb respectively, Kareena Kapoor will essay the role of Jahanara Begum. Besides Takht, Kareena will also be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and in the film, Bebo will play the role of a cop named Naina.

