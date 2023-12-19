Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals drawing 'inspiration' from hubby Saif Ali Khan; says 'We push each other'
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed that she looks for inspiration in her husband Saif Ali Khan and also revealed that he has a crazy mind as an actor. Read on for more.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top-notch actresses in the film industry, and she never fails to impress us with her incredible acting skills.
Recently, she revealed that if she ever needs inspiration or guidance from any actor, it would undoubtedly be her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She admires his deep understanding of cinema and his passion for movies.
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan is her inspiration
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently mentioned that Saif Ali Khan enjoys watching films of various genres. This leads to conversations between them about movies, discussing their preferences and thoughts. She shared this during the Film Companion actors round table when participants were asked about the queries they would pose to an Indian actor they admire.
Kareena Kapoor Khan then mentioned that she doesn't have to search too extensively for inspiration since she lives with one of her favorite actors, Saif. She acknowledged Saif's influence in encouraging her to take on challenging roles in movies like Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.
She said, “He is quite a cinematic mind himself because he watches a lot of movies and we discuss a lot of films. He is also quite pathbreaking because he is one of the first actors who went to the OTT platform with Sacred Games. He has quite a crazy mind as an actor. He has been a risk taker, he is wild in his thoughts, he reads a lot, watches a lot of actors’ interviews at 2 or 3 in the morning and I get irritated.”
She further mentioned that Saif wakes her up to discuss what international actors have said and then delves into reading about it. She doesn't have to go far for inspiration, and he often encourages her, suggesting she should work with directors like Sujoy and Hansal, urging her to step out of her comfort zone and not pay too much attention to others' opinions. She added, “We push each other and I respect that.”
Work front of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan had a successful 2023, marking her digital debut with the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan. Looking ahead to 2024, she has a diverse lineup of releases, including the UK-based English film The Buckingham Murders and two mainstream films, The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and Singham Again.
This year, Saif Ali Khan appeared in Adipurush, portraying the character of Lankesh. His upcoming film is an action drama titled Devara, starring Jr NTR, scheduled for release in April 2024.
ALSO READ: PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpses of veggies from 'ghar ka bagh'; enjoys winter sun with Saif Ali Khan
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s superstar; call him ‘grounded’