Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals drawing 'inspiration' from hubby Saif Ali Khan; says 'We push each other'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top-notch actresses in the film industry, and she never fails to impress us with her incredible acting skills.

Recently, she revealed that if she ever needs inspiration or guidance from any actor, it would undoubtedly be her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She admires his deep understanding of cinema and his passion for movies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan is her inspiration

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently mentioned that Saif Ali Khan enjoys watching films of various genres. This leads to conversations between them about movies, discussing their preferences and thoughts. She shared this during the Film Companion actors round table when participants were asked about the queries they would pose to an Indian actor they admire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan then mentioned that she doesn't have to search too extensively for inspiration since she lives with one of her favorite actors, Saif. She acknowledged Saif's influence in encouraging her to take on challenging roles in movies like Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.

She said, “He is quite a cinematic mind himself because he watches a lot of movies and we discuss a lot of films. He is also quite pathbreaking because he is one of the first actors who went to the OTT platform with Sacred Games. He has quite a crazy mind as an actor. He has been a risk taker, he is wild in his thoughts, he reads a lot, watches a lot of actors’ interviews at 2 or 3 in the morning and I get irritated.”

She further mentioned that Saif wakes her up to discuss what international actors have said and then delves into reading about it. She doesn't have to go far for inspiration, and he often encourages her, suggesting she should work with directors like Sujoy and Hansal, urging her to step out of her comfort zone and not pay too much attention to others' opinions. She added, “We push each other and I respect that.”

Work front of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a successful 2023, marking her digital debut with the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan. Looking ahead to 2024, she has a diverse lineup of releases, including the UK-based English film The Buckingham Murders and two mainstream films, The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and Singham Again.

This year, Saif Ali Khan appeared in Adipurush, portraying the character of Lankesh. His upcoming film is an action drama titled Devara, starring Jr NTR, scheduled for release in April 2024.

