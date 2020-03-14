Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS her favourite co star and that's not who you think it is; See Post

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is shooting for Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha, recently shared a picture of her favourite co-star but with an interesting twist.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been hogging the headlines ever since she made her Instagram debut early this month. The diva got millions of followers in no time and each of her posts has been a real treat for the fans. Be it the adorable pics of her little prince , her pics with mommy Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor or a drool-worthy picture of her husband , each post shared by Bebo left us wanting for more.

And now her recent Instagram post is also making the headlines and for all the right reasons. After all, it is with her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star . The picture happens to be a selfie wherein Bebo is seen smiling for the camera and looked pretty in her beige coloured suit which she had paired with a peach coloured dupatta. But what caught our attention was Aamir Khan was seen sleeping in the picture covering half of his face with a pillow. In the caption, Kareena spoke about her favourite co-star and interestingly it wasn’t Aamir. Instead, it was the Laal Singh Chaddha’s pillow. “My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!” followed by a heart emoticon.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent picture with Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan:

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Tom Hank starrer Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Interestingly, the movie will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will be hitting the screens on Christmas this year.

