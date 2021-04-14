Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her quirky bedroom secret with Saif Ali Khan and it can't get more romantic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the royal couple in Bollywood. During the shoot of a recent cooking show, Kareena got candid about an interesting bedroom secret and it seems like priceless advice.

When we imagine a royal and elegant couple from Bollywood, the first one to come to mind is and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The royal couple of Bollywood never fails to shell out relationship goals and whenever they step out, they make heads turn with their style as well. Since it has been 8 years since their union, many fans have always been intrigued to know how the Saifeena have managed to keep the romance alive. Well, in a recent shoot for Star VS Food, Kareena revealed a bedroom secret that may have come in handy in their blissful union.

While shooting for the celebrity cooking show that will go live on DiscoveryPlus on April 15, Kareena will be seen getting in a candid conversation with her friends Tanya Ghavri and others on the show. While talking to them, Kareena will be seen revealing the three things that she takes to her bed before going off to sleep. Well, the Laal Singh Chaddha star had quite a quirky bedroom secret to reveal as she said that she takes a bottle of wine, her pajamas, and hubby Saif Ali Khan to bed.

On the show, she will be asked by her friends about the three things she takes to her bed and in a jiffy, Kareena replied, "A Wine Bottle, Pajamas, and Saif Ali Khan." She further will have a good laugh about it and add, "I think it's the perfect answer, and I am having the hamper."

Well, now that is quite an interesting bedroom secret of one of the most popular couples of Bollywood. Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. They have been spending time with their newborn and are yet to reveal his name and face to the world. On the work front, while Saif has Adipurush with Prabhas, Bhoot Police with in the pipeline, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with .

Credits :Star Vs Food Discovery Plus

