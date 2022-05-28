Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS her Saturday night plans and it sure is very 'comfy & cosy'
Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Saturday night plans are the definition of ‘relatable’. A few moments back, the actress took to her Instagram space and shared how she’s spending the weekend and it’s all about comfort and enjoying Harry Potter! Kareena wrote, “Saturday night in bed Harry Potter Not having to go out God just the best feeling in the world (red heart emoji) Agree?” Well, we sure do!
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Saturday night plans:
