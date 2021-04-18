Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her Sunday read as she finds some 'me time' amid Mumbai lockdown

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her Sunday night plans. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been actively sharing her fitness journey post pregnancy. The actress is getting prepared to step back into her acting routine positively. The star is often spotted heading to the gym and she also recently posted a photo of her wristwatch showing her calories which she burnt out post workout. The actress has been motivated to shed her pregnancy weight even during lockdown. She also explained the same in her caption ‘Lockdown doesn’t mean giving up.’

Now, Kareena took to her Instagram story to reveal her plans for Sunday night. Although the actress couldn’t go to the gym, due to the on-going lockdown restrictions, she managed to utilize her weekend with by reading a book. The actress posted a photo of TV presenter Richard Osman’s debut novel The Thursday Murder Club. While enjoying the crime-mystery book on her weekend, the star wrote, “Sunday night in…” and also added a heart emoji. While the pandemic situation has created uncertainty, the actress has been trying to have a positive outlook and using her time well.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo:

Earlier this week, Kareena has shared an adorable picture of her family on the photo sharing platform. The star sneakily took a perfect snap of her husband sitting with Taimur and the couple’s newborn baby. The actress had captioned it, “This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?” The cute family photo made fans hearts swoon as they took to the comments section to shower compliments.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

