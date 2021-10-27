Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals how she strikes a balance between Taimur, Jeh & why she gets annoyed with Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child this year and since then the family of four have been have been snapped multiple times in and around the city. From leaving for vacations together to being spotted near their residence, Saif and Kareena are doting parents to the kiddos.

The actress, in a recent podcast episode of Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri, got candid about parenting with Saif. She also revealed how she strikes a balance between her two sons Taimur and Jeh.

Revealing what annoys her about Saif, Kareena said, "The only thing that I think I am very finicky about is bedtime. I think that is something I'm not ready to push as much. I get annoyed because Saif sometimes, with the lockdown, he's like 'No, no, let him stay up, let's watch a movie. Let's watch Avengers, now they're going through that phase or let's watch an action film, and I'm like, 'No, no, no, he has school tomorrow and it's online'. So that is something Saif is lenient (with), he's like, 'Nahi, nahi, nahi, I haven't seen him, let him stay up half an hour more.' I'm like, 'No, he has to go to bed' because obviously, timings are haywire. And I hope, now with Jeh, I'm going to try and control that. I want the kids to get like 12 hours of sleep."

Meanwhile, Kareena also elaborated on how despite her hectic shoot schedule, she divides her time. "I divide my time well. Like I know Taimur needs me at this point of time. You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh's breakfast is done I know Taimur's time is you know coming in. So I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It's not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not those kind of parents,” Kareena said.

