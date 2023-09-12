Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS how sister Karisma Kapoor 'pushed herself' to become 'darling of the 90s'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a renowned Bollywood actress who has been in the industry for more than two decades. She has acted in many hit films and is now preparing for her first online streaming movie titled Jaane Jaan. In this film, she stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, and it's generating a lot of buzz on social media. The actress' older sister Karisma Kapoor, affectionately known as Lolo by her close friends and family, was among the top dancers and actresses in the 1990s. Recently, Kareena Kapoor has opened up on how her sister Karisma Kapoor cleared the path for her in the film industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals how Karisma Kapoor pushed herself to rule in the 90s

During a recent interview with The Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her sister Karisma Kapoor and revealed how her sister had to push herself to make her way in the industry even though people had doubts about her. She also mentioned it was way easier for her on the other hand in the industry as she was recognized as Karisma’s sister. She said, “I think it was a lot easier for me because people started recognizing me as Karisma’s younger sister. I think hanging around on shoots, things started opening up at the time of 1998 or 1999 where everyone was like ‘Karisma’s sister is getting launched.”

Speaking about how Karisma had to face comments like “light-eyed actresses won’t become stars”, Kareena further added, “She kind of sowed the seeds and I reaped a lot from it. A lot of exposure happened being with her on sets. I have to give her so much credit. A lot of people initially never really supported her because a lot of people said light eyed actresses can never become big stars, so ‘don’t’ cast her.’ Also, she had the taboo of the Kapoor family.”

“But she was kind of groundbreaking in so many ways that she just pushed herself, her dedication and hard work through all her films and she became the darling of the 90s. Her fans gave me a lot of love. She did a lot of commercial work and I chose an alternate path in Refugee. She was giving blockbusters. We kind of had different paths,” the Jaane Jaan actress concluded.

Work Front

Karisma started her acting career at the age of seventeen in 1991 with the film Prem Qaidi. She appeared in popular films like Jigar, Raja Babu, Andaz, Raja Hindustani, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1 and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. After the 2003 TV show Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny, she took a break from the entertainment industry. Her comeback was in 2012 with Dangerous Ishhq, but in recent years, she has been very selective about the roles she takes on.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Jaane Jaan which is all set to release on September 21, this year on Netflix. She also has Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders in her kitty, along with Rhea Kapoor-produced The Crew.

