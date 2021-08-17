Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals if she and Saif Ali Khan had any list of names for Jehangir and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the headlines lately owing to the launch of her pregnancy book where she chronicled her journey to motherhood at both Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's time. Now, in a recent chat, Kareena has shared that she and Saif never really had any list of names for Taimur or Jeh & they picked whichever name they liked. The actress, who is currently holidaying with Saif, Jeh and Taimur in the Maldives, has shared her take on the process of naming her kids with Saif.

In a chat with NDTV, Kareena was asked if she ever had a name in mind for Jehangir that she later discarded. To this, the Laal Singh Chaddha star revealed that she and Saif never sat down to make a list for Taimur or Jeh's names. Kareena said, "We never really...I don't know...It was a (snaps fingers)...Even for Taimur also, you know, it was a name that we liked. The idea is that as a family we liked the names of our children. It's not like we had a pre-planned list or anything. Aise Kabhi Nahin...we never really sat and even had that thought ke okay let's write down. I think wo jo ek aata hai, ek feeling hai, we both liked the name, we just named the kids that."

Recently, when Kareena launched her book with in an Instagram live session, she announced that her younger one's name is Jeh Ali Khan. Later, a report claimed that in the book, Kareena had called her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan instead of Jeh. Due to the same, Saif and Kareena once again came under fire from netizens owing to the name. During Taimur's time too, Kareena and Saif faced a lot of flak over his name. However, the Laal Singh Chaddha star, in a chat with India Today, opened up about trolling on her kids' names and shared that she has no place for negativity in life. She had told the channel, "Bollywood celebrities, in every situation, are a soft target. I’m a very positive person. I’m very happy and content and I want to spread positivity. In a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls, I can’t think of any form of negativity."

Meanwhile, currently, Kareena, Saif, Jeh and Taimur are on a holiday as they headed to the Maldives to ring in Saif's birthday. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

