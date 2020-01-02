Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS it was Saif Ali Khan who convinced her to audition for Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be the first film for which Kareena Kapoor Khan ever auditioned. She said that in these 20 years, nobody has ever told her that she has to read these two scenes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Good Newwz with , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh was last year shooting back to back for Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium and for starrer Laal​​ Singh Chaddha. Last year, in an interview Bebo revealed that in her career span of so many years, Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be the first film for which she ever auditioned. She said to New 18 that in these 20 years, nobody has ever told her that she has to read these two scenes. But she thought that even if it was for Hollywood, she would have not auditioned.

Kareena further said, "I auditioned only because of Aamir. I know what his potential is, and I know his intent. He will create a world, and in that world, he wants to be 100 percent sure. I was reading the scene, and I knew that I had nailed it. When I was midway through the scene, Aamir told Advait (Chandan, director) that this is done, and that he can see my character in that." She further revealed, "There has never been this concept for audition, and when I told Saif (Ali Khan, husband) about it, he said, 'What is the big deal?' and that actors should audition for a part. I know in Hollywood actors like Al Pacino and Meryl Streep don't get a part unless they audition."

Speaking about the film, Laal Singh Chaddha, Bebo said, "What do I say about someone (referring to Aamir) who is such a genius, and has got such a cinematic mind? It is an absolute pleasure and honour to even stand beside Aamir, and working with him again (after 3 Idiots and Talaash). He is so passionate and dedicated to his craft. The journey has just begun, and it is quite exciting."

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao through Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The movie is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The movie is scheduled to release on Christmas 2020.

Check out Laal Singh Chaddha's motion poster here:

