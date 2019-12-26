Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Laal Singh Chaddha is the only film in her career she has auditioned for

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, and the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and the film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been shooting back to back for films in 2019- case in point- post wrapping up Good Newwz, Bebo jetted off to London to shoot for Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium and thereafter, Kareena started shooting for starrer Laal​​ Singh Chaddha. As we speak, Bebo has completed the promotions of Good Newwz, the film which will hit the screens on December 27, 2019, and post the release, Bebo will also start shooting for ’s Takht.

Now, in a recent interview, Bebo revealed that in her career span of so many years, Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be the first film for which she ever auditioned. Not just this, Bebo went through the screening process only for her co-star Aamir Khan. We all know that Aamir Khan is a perfectionist when it comes to films, and therefore, it comes as no surprise that Bebo had to undergo auditioning and screening tests to convince the makers of the film that she is apt for the role. Bebo said, “Laal Singh Chaddha is possibly the only film in my career I've auditioned for. I would never do it for any kind of cinema or anybody in this world other than Aamir,” Kareena shared.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, and the film is being directed by Advait Chandan. Talking about the film, the shooting of the film kick-started in Punjab and fan clubs of the actors leaked Bebo and Aamir’s look from the film on social media.

Credits :PTI

Read More