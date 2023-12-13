Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals message for younger self; opens up on intimate scene with Saif Ali Khan in Kurbaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest actresses in the film industry. Her acting skills never go off-track. During a recent interview, the Poo of Bollywood recently revealed what she would tell her younger self and also discussed her intimate scene with her husband Saif Ali Khan in the 2009 film Kurbaan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan would tell THIS to her younger self

When Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked by host Rajeev Masand at the Netflix India Actors Roundtable what she would tell her younger self while just starting, the actress said, “I wish someone told me that you're going to marry your sister's co-star and have children with him.” Her reply cracked up everyone across the table in the interview.

Adding this, Sidharth Malhotra referred to Kareena's iconic dialogue from Imtiaz Ali's 2009 superhit romantic comedy, Jab We Met, and said that she would tell her younger self, “Main apni favorite hoon, favorite thi, aur favorite rahungi."

Kareena Kapoor Khan on intimate scene with Saif Ali Khan in Kurbaan

During the same interview, Kareena opened up about her intimate scene with Saif Ali Khan in Rensil D'Silva's 2009 crime thriller Kurbaan. With a hearty laugh, she said, “But we were already dating. We were auditioning. So that worked out well.” Kajol joked that it was a “private audition” for the couple.

Speaking about Kareena and Saif's love story, they started dating in 2007 on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya's 2008 crime drama Tashan. After that, they starred opposite each other in Kurbaan and Sriram Raghavan's 2012 spy thriller Agent Vinod. The two tied the knot the same year and had two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan, in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

Work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in the Netflix movie Jaane Jaan. She has a few more projects lined up. Bebo will be starring in the upcoming film Singham Again as Avni Bajirao Singham. Apart from Singham Again, she will be seen in The Crew.

Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in Devara co-starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2024.

