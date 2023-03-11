Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals people were ‘constantly pitted against each other’ earlier: I’m more grounded now

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Refugee, alongside Abhishek Bachchan, has come a long way in her career span of 23 years. Not just professionally, the actress recently revealed that she has also evolved as a person over the years. In a recent interview, Kareena addressed whether speaking her mind has gotten her into trouble and if she has become calmer over the years!

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she has learned from her mistakes

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked if speaking her mind has gotten her in trouble. Kareena replied that she has ‘mastered the art’, having been a part of the industry for 23 years now. Kareena said that she has ‘learned from her mistakes’ and that she is a pro now. She said that in showbiz if one doesn’t pick themselves up and learn quickly, one won’t go very far. Kareena admitted that she is now a different person and that she’s happy she has evolved as a person. “It is important, both professionally and personally,” said Bebo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she’d ‘throw caution to the wind’ when she was younger

When asked if she has become calmer over the years, Kareena said yes. She said that in her late teens and 20s, she was caught up with too much going on in her life. But now, she doesn’t have the time or energy to waste on a lot of things. “Today, I am in a space where I want to relax and live my life exactly the way I want to. I started working at 17, and I'm 42 today. Today, it takes a lot to rattle me. And even if I get rattled, I quickly forget about it,” she said.

Kareena added when she was younger, she would throw caution to the wind, without caring about the consequences of what she was doing. While she doesn’t regret that, she said that she is much more grounded now. “However, a decade or so ago, there was a lot of competition, and people were constantly pitted against each other. And it wasn’t personal, but today, if someone tries to instigate me, I will always be on top of the situation,” said Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. She will soon begin shooting for her next project, The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next, and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X.

