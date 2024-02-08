Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals remembering Saif Ali Khan while doing comedy scenes in The Crew; Here’s why

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the power couple of Bollywood. From supporting each other at work to helping each other with managing their children, these two have set a benchmark and explained the real meaning of partnership in every phase of their lives. Well, in a recent interview, the much-in-love couple opened up about the things they admire about each other. The actress also went on to say how Saif helped her in a couple of scenes for her upcoming movie The Crew.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals how Saif Ali Khan helped her

Talking to Anupama Chopra in a Film Companion interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan admitted that Saif Ali Khan is very nuanced because he has read a lot about acting. She also said that her husband helps her a lot by guiding her to think about the line, to learn her lines, or just react. This is the reason Bebo yet again highlighted the fact that Saif is more nuanced and quipped that she is a bit more instinctive.

Talking about shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she needed to be more nuanced when she was doing comedy scenes in the film. Talking about her husband Saif Ali Khan and looking at him while saying this, she added, “I think he really helped me because there are 2-3 scenes in which I told you that I was remembering you and I think it made a huge difference and it was actually super funny because of what he told me.”

About The Crew

Recently, the teaser of The Crew dropped on social media and fans cannot stop gushing about it. To tell you a little about the Rhea Kapoor-backed movie, The Crew is set against the backdrop of the airline industry. Notably, in an interview with India Today last year, Kareena Kapoor spilled the beans on the film and called it ‘a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead.’

The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh and we are sure fans are in for a visual treat with this ensemble cast.

