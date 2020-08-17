  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Saif Ali Khan has become more emotional while she has grown to be calm like him

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen sharing screen space with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha
For us and most of you, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most good looking couples of B-town, both off-screen and on-screen, and yesterday, Bebo celebrated her ‘Saifu’ 50th birthday celebrations at home along with the company of Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and others. Post ringing in his birthday at 12, Kareena took to Instagram to wish the ‘sparkle’ of her life by sharing photos and videos from the celebrations, and today, we got our hands on an interview of Kareena Kapoor Khan wherein she got talking about Saif Ali Khan and how his qualities have rubbed against her and vice-versa.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan said Saif Ali Khan is not the one to chase success, and that he doesn’t care about the rat race. Moving on, Kareena shared that if Saif wants to do a film like Laal Kaptaan, he’ll do it because he wants to stick to his beliefs of being an actor and Bebo loves that about him. Also, Bebo said that Saif can talk about anything under the sun, and they both enjoy watching movies such as Miss Marple, which no one would want to watch. Also, Kareena revealed that during the lockdown, while Saif has become more emotional and empathetic, just like her, Kareena has grown to become calm just like Saif.

Talking about staying home during the pandemic, Kareena said that is happy to stay in isolation. “He’s like I need to stay in isolation because we need to help others. We have to stay positive about it. We can’t moan about it. People are like ‘2020 is gone’. He says it’s okay na. It’s just a matter of a year. He’s so calm and that has rubbed off on me also. He’s also grown more emotional and empathetic. He shows it in different ways. Like, if I’m upset about something I read or heard, I’ll just cry. Usually, he won’t show it. But now his emotional quotient has increased by 50 per cent.” As we speak, Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child and released an official statement announcing the same as they said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

