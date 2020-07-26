Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals the secret to her good looks as she shares a stunning photo of mum Babita Kapoor

Sister Karisma Kapoor showered love on mum Babita Kapoor's picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Check it out below.

Looks like the Kapoor sisters have dedicated Sunday's to look back on happy memories and share some throwback photos for millions of their followers. A week after Karisma Kapoor Khan shared a rare picture of their grandfather and legendary actor Raj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of her stunning mother and yesteryear actress Babita Kapoor.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "If looks could kill...#IGotItFromMyMama." Well, we have to say that fully agree with Kareena here. Sister Karisma and Manish Malhotra showered love on Babita's picture as they commented with multiple heart emojis. Check it out below:

Just last Sunday, Karisma shared a striking black and white photo of the legendary Raj Kapoor suited up in a fine outfit. Against the backdrop of 'Startford Court', Raj Kapoor and the beautiful Nargis could be seen striking a fun pose for the camera. Sharing the photo, Karisma had captioned it, "Our handsome Dadaji #grandfather #familylove #rajkapoor #legend."

The coronavirus crisis has forced everyone to stay indoors and while everything is slowly crawling back to normal, Kareena and Taimur were spotted in the city over the weekend. On Saturday, the duo had stepped out and the mother-son duo were papped outside Karisma Kapoor's house. Taimur looked adorable as he sported a cute little polka dot mask, whereas Kareena's breezy dress was quite a look.

