Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals the secret to her 'happily ever after' & pens anniversary wish for Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary today. On their anniversary, Kareena penned their ‘happily ever after’ story and shared an unseen photo that is all about love.
32006 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes saif ali khan on wedding anniversaryKareena Kapoor Khan reveals the secret to her 'happily ever after' & pens anniversary wish for Saif Ali Khan
8 Years ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony and began the journey of their 'happily ever after.' The power couple has been among the most loved duos in Bollywood. Whenever the two step out, the world stops and stares at the sheer elegance and poise that the two represent. Their romantic tale is nothing short of an adventure and often, their photos scream love. On her 8th wedding anniversary, Kareena penned the secret behind her 'happily ever after' with Saif as she wished him and well, it surely is the most romantic thing ever.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared an unseen photo of her and Saif that had love written all over it. In the adorable photo, we could see Saif resting his head on Kareena's shoulder. The two could be seen smiling adorably in each other's company. With it, Kareena penned a sweet wish for her hubby and shared the secret behind their successful marriage. Not just this, she even wished an eternity with Saif and penned her heart out in her wish. 

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu.They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's anniversary wish for Saif Ali Khan:

The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and ever since, he has been the paparazzi's favourite child. Now, Kareena and Saif are all set to welcome their second child as the actress revealed a while back that she is expecting. The couple had issued a statement to the media and expressed that they are happy and excited about the addition to their family. As the couple celebrates their 8th wedding anniversary, wishes have been pouring in for the two on social media from fans. 

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Anniversary: 5 times the Pataudi couple proved their romance is eternal

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

The msg is as dumb as her

Anonymous 1 hour ago

As if...desperate attempt to be in news

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Overinflated egos x 2

Anonymous 1 hour ago

THE KEY IS POUT AUNTIES HAPPY MARRIAGE IS TO KEEP HER HUSBAND ON A SHORT LEASH. DONT LET HIM VISIT OR MAINTAIN RELATIONSHIPS WITH HIS OTHER CHILDREN, EX WIFE OR PEERS AND COLLEAGUES. TO LIVE IN A BUBBLE, POUT POSE CLICK AND POST.

