Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she is 'dying' to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; Karan Johar calls it 'blockbuster'

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has become a hot topic in the country, with audiences flocking to theaters in large numbers to watch the film. Directed by Atlee, the movie has received praise for its mass elevation scenes, memorable dialogues, high-octane action, and outstanding acting performances. Several members of the film industry, including Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, and others, have already shared their reviews and praised Shah Rukh's performance. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her and husband Saif Ali Khan’s desire to watch the film, while Karan Johar has labeled it a blockbuster.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and being his fan

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed the return of audiences to theaters and the celebration of film releases like festivals. She praised Shah Rukh Khan for his role in this process. Kareena also mentioned that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan are eagerly looking forward to watching his latest film Jawan. She stated, “I think we are all super excited firstly because who better than the king and the emperor himself which is Shah Rukh cause we are all like die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans and I think there's no one better than him to bring the audiences back with such gusto. I haven't seen Jawan but of course, I'm dying to see it, Both Saif and I are dying to see the film.”

Kareena also discussed the differences between the OTT and cinema-watching experiences. She emphasized that watching a film or show on OTT platforms is very intimate compared to the communal and energetic experience of watching a film in theaters. Kareena mentioned, “In a cinema, it's like an experience, you're going there, you're loving it, you're clapping, you're seeti-maroing, you're doing all of that, like how people are just absolutely going crazy watching Jawan and Pathaan because it's just like that energy.”

Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ‘biggest blockbuster’

Recently, Karan Johar was asked at an airport about his thoughts on Jawan. He declared, “Jawan is meant to be the biggest blockbuster of all time, I can’t wait.” Earlier, the filmmaker had shared a picture of SRK on his Instagram stories and called him an 'emperor.'

