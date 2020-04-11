Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS she often texts fellow female actors when she likes their work in a film

In a chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she often texts her fellow female actors when she likes their work. Read on!

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut with J P Dutta’s Refugee, and post that, she has featured in a series of films, both hits and flops. It has been almost two decades since Bebo entered the industry and till date, she is one of the most sought-after heroines of the times. While Bebo was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, she will next be seen reuniting with in Laal Singh Chaddha. Now on Bebo’s radio show, she was asked about working with in Udta Punjab and if she felt any sort of insecurity because Alia had the lead role and to this, Kareena said that working with Alia in Udta Punjab was sisterhood.

“In fact, her role was so powerful that actually I was like, ‘This is epic.’ Not for once did I ever flinch or think that should I do the film or not. I said I’ll be like the perfect foil to it. We just did the film together,” shared Kareena Kapoor. Furthermore, unlike earlier times when leading heroines would budge at the idea of sharing screen space together, in today’s time and age, reveals Bebo, what is amazing is that actresses are now coming out in support of each other. "There is one thing that I love about social media. I like the way actresses nowadays congratulate and praise one another on their work, and sometimes even share each other’s work. I think that’s huge," shared Kareena.

Also, something that none of us were aware of was the fact that whenever Kareena watches a film and likes an actresses work, she makes sure to message her when she likes their work. Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will also be seen in ’s period drama- Takht co-starring Alia Bhatt, , Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor

