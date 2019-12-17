Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS she plans to introduce Taimur Ali Khan to Golmaal series, Jab We Met & Omkara

Kareena Kapoor Khan has perfectly balanced her career and professional life. Now, as Taimur Ali Khan grows up, the Good Newwz actress reveals that films she plans to introduce him to from Saif Ali Khan & her filmography.

If there is one star family in Bollywood who always manage to grab the attention, it is , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The trio, whenever they step out, are a sight to behold. Kareena has often mentioned that she tries to balance her work life with her family life and doesn’t want to miss out on time with Taimur. Recently, Taimur also accompanied Kareena to the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab where twice the little cutie accompanied his mom to sets.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena revealed how Saif and she plan to introduce Taimur to their work eventually. When asked what Taimur is currently interested in, Kareena mentioned that as of now, Taimur only is interested in animals and loves them. She mentioned that she exposed the little cutie to The Jungle Book and shared that Taimur goes around looking and screaming for Bagheera, Baloo, Akela in the house. The Good Newwz star mentioned that eventually, she and Saif plan to show him their films like Golmaal series, Jab We Met and Omkara.

Kareena said, “Taimur has working parents and he should know how it is. I keep him in the hotel mostly because of the pollution, but he came on the sets twice. He’s only interested in animals and jungle safari. He reads and loves drawing, which he is good at. We have introduced him to The Jungle Book, which I dubbed for. He’s made friends with all the animals and goes around looking for them, screaming, ‘Where are you Bagheera, Baloo, Akela?” Kareena went on to share the kind of kid Taimur is and how having two star parents affects him. “He’s a relaxed guy, everyone has made him into a superstar but he is just a child. Give him time to achieve something,” says the Good Newwz star.

Meanwhile, Kareena is promoting Good Newwz with , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is about two couples who opt for IVF for having a kid but that ends up going horribly wrong due to a mix up of sperms. The songs of the film like Sauda Khara Khara, Chandigarh Mein, and Maana Dil are doing well. The trailer got an overwhelming response from everyone. The film is directed by Raj Mehta. Good Newwz is slated to hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

