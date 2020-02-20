Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS she is ‘so over’ airport looks; Says ‘Click me in my 2 patti chappals I’m fine’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented stars in Bollywood who has completed 2 decades now. In a recent chat, Kareena opened up about what she has learned in 20 years and how a lack of vanity takes time to come. She also revealed she is over airport looks now.

A name that has dominated Bollywood with her films and fashion statement for past 20 years is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is one of the most talented divas in the industry who can also be called the queen of gym and airport looks. Every time, Bebo steps out, fans can’t stop swooning over her fashion choices. However, over the years, Kareena’s style has changed and has become more about comfort. Reflecting upon her 20 years in Bollywood, Kareena spoke about it in a recent interview.

In a chat with Anupama Chopra from Film Companion, Kareena spoke about the things she has learnt after 20 years of being the showbiz. Kareena was asked what she thinks is the key to being a good actor and she spoke at length about how lack of vanity helps in being fearless. Kareena also mentioned that when one is young in the industry, they focus on their looks and over the years, that fizzles out. The Takht star also mentioned that she is now completely over airport looks.

On being asked about what she has learned in 20 years, Kareena said, “The key is to not be vain like I said.” Post this, Anupama asked her if it’s hard trying not to be vain. On this Kareena said, “No, you know in today’s day and age, I think it is. That’s why I was like, I don’t want to be dressed while talking to her. Yes, when I'm doing promotions, it’s ok. But we’re having a nice chat. Don’t actors also have a chat?’ Kareena went on to explain this and said, “I feel everyone is so caught in the thought of how we’re going to look and that we need to have that couture look and we’ll have this look’ and I feel we need to drop that guard. Need to just let go of that and just stop being vain and then we’ll be able to be more fearless. The younger generation, of course, they have that but if you want to have a run of 20 or 30 years, coz I think people have seen me in every form, stage, weight, color and now how else now? The only way to do is to pick up fearless parts and do relevant films and keep reinventing. Keep it real as much as possible.”

On being asked if lack of vanity took time to come, Kareena said, “I feel the lack of vanity takes time to come. Coz when you’re young, you're like 'listen I want to really look good and look stunning in a gown at the red carpet.' And now, I’m like listen just click me in my 2 patti chappals I’m fine. I am so over it and I'm like I’m sorry, It’s just fine. You’ve seen me on screen and I really look good. And now, listen I'm tired, I have come back from a shoot in Chandigarh I can’t have an airport look and I’m actually apologetic about it. But I’m like it’s fine. I think that’s the only way to go. Sometimes it’s nice for our fans to see that she’s as real as any of us and not constantly trying to do it. That also has come with experience.”

Recently, Kareena’s last film Good Newwz got her a nomination in the Best Actor category for Filmfare and also the film managed to have a good run at the box office. Now, she is all set to begin shooting for ’s Takht in March with , , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Apart from it, she will be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan and Radhika Madan. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and is slated to be released on March 13, 2020.

