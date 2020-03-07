Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she will ONLY allow Taimur Ali Khan to steal her frame in an endearing photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan just made her fans weekend by officially sharing her first photo with Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram. Surely, Kareena and Taimur’s photo will go viral on social media. Check it out.

A day back, Kareena Kapoor Khan broke the internet by making her official debut on Instagram and fans went berserk. Bollywood stars also welcomed Kareena with open arms on Instagram as she made her debut on social media. However, many wanted Bebo to share an adorable photo with and her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Well, the wish seems to be heard by Kareena and she finally shared an endearing photo with her cutie boy Taimur and it surely screams love.

Kareena shared an adorable photo in which Taimur can be seen resting his head on his mommy’s shoulder. The monochrome photo has Bebo looking over Taimur and it surely screams of her love for her son. With the photo, Kareena also revealed that if there is one person in the entire world who she will allow to steal her frame, it is her son, Taimur. Kareena captioned the photo as, “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame... “ Seeing the photo of mommy and son, fans couldn’t stop gushing over it.

While the photo was in black and white, fans loved how Kareena can be seen holding on to Taimur protectively while he rests his head comfortably on her shoulder. Not just fans, even celebs reacted to Kareena’s first Instagram photo with Taimur and it surely will break the internet. Meanwhile, in just a day, Kareena has managed to become an Instagram sensation and has garnered over a million followers in a very little time. Well, that surely doesn’t come as a surprise as already Kareena has a huge fan following on social media and there were several fan accounts being run by her name. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan and Radhika Madan. The film will be released on March 13, 2020.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur’s first Instagram photo:

