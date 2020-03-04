Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS she wishes to work with Zoya Akhtar: Her films are spectacular like poetry

Kareena Kapoor Khan got talking about her wish to work with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar. Read on!

Right from her debut film- Refugee to Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed two decades in the industry but with her charisma and acting prowess, we can totally see Bebo going strong in the business for the next two decades. As we speak, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up the shooting of Angrezi Medium, and is currently, shooting for starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

If we look at Kareena’s filmography, we can easily say that the actress has worked with a host of directors but there is one director with whom Bebo wishes to work and that being, Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar. That’s right! During an interview, Bebo opened up about the fact that over the last two decades, her love for acting has not diminished, and if anything, it has only grown. Furthermore, Kareena said that she is probably the only actress to have worked with directors like Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Sudhir Mishra, Mani Ratnam and Govind Nihalani. “There are few who can get into the different worlds of directors. I am lucky I can feel comfortable as an actress in different spaces,” shared Kareena, adding, “Now I would love to work with Zoya Akhtar, she is the one box that remains to be ticked.” Also, Bebo revealed that in the past, there were several opportunities to work with Zoya but sadly, things didn’t work out because of Bebo. “Her films are spectacular like poetry. I like to watch Gully Boy again and again,” said Kareena.

On the work front, Bebo was last seen romancing in Good Newwz and next, she will be seen playing the role of a cop in Angrezi Medium. Also, Bebo will be seen reuniting with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from Angrezi Medium here:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif: THESE offbeat pantsuits are enough to steal the show

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More