Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she would 'love' to recreate her iconic character Poo from K3G

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the popular actresses who has given several iconic movies in her career of over two decades. Among all her films, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham holds a different fan following as she played the iconic character Pooja aka Poo. It is still the most memorable thing about the movie. Helmed by Karan Johar, the family drama came with a great ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

Now, in a recent conversation with Indian Express, the Jab We Met actress was asked which iconic look from her films she would like to recreate. To which, she replied and said, "Since ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of my most iconic characters, I would love to recreate that look of mine." Well, we would love to see Kareena Kapoor Khan recreate her iconic character yet again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has kickstarted the shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller in North-Eastern India to shoot with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X and also marks her digital debut. The film recently went on floors and ever since the Veere Di Wedding actress has also been sharing a couple of pictures on her Instagram space.

Apart from this, the Good Newwz actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Aamir Khan along with Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is scheduled for cinema release on 11 August 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. She will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller with Ekta Kapoor which is touted to be a thriller film and will be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK. It will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

