Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she's back at her most favourite spot in the house; Can you guess where's it?

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves her fitness routines as much as she loves her food. The actress proved it on Thursday as she shared a photo on the gram and called it her most favourite place. For the unversed, Kareena moved into a brand new space last year and the home is much bigger than her previous place.

Sharing a photo from her open terrace area, Kareena revealed that her yoga mat on her open terrace is her most favourite spot in the house. Posing for the camera in her workout gear, Kareena looked all things happy and flushed. Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "Back at my most favourite spot…My yoga Mat with my favourite girl…long road ahead but we can do this oh! is that my car at the back? @anshukayoga."

Take a look at Kareena's latest photo below:

Last year, Saif and Kareena moved from their home into a bigger space as their family grew. The doting parents welcome their second child, son Jeh in this new home. The couple will soon celebrate his first birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The film was slated to release on Valentine's Day in February 2022. However, the makers have now pushed the release to 14 April 2022.

