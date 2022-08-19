Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she's collaborating with Rhea Kapoor for a new women-centric film and not Veere 2

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha just hit the theatres recently and since then has been receiving mixed reviews. This film also stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Although the film has not done that well at the box office but leaving all the disappointment behind her, Bebo is focusing on the string of projects she has ahead of her. If reports are to be believed then she is all set to reunite with her Rhea Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots down rumours of Veere 2

For the past couple of months, there have been reports that Rhea Kapoor has been working on the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. The film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sonam Kapoor was loved by all and fans have been waiting for the sequel eagerly. Hence when the news of Kareena and Rhea’s collaboration came out, fans thought that it is a sequel to this film. But shooting down these rumours, Bebo confirmed that It is not Veere 2 but a fresh script with an interesting storyline.

Adding further Kareena Kapoor Khan said that it will be a female-centric film as Rhea Kapoor has roped in actors of the decade. Without revealing the name, Kareena confirmed that there are 2 other stellar actors on board. She adds, “Rhea will make the announcement soon. The film is not about stars; instead, it’s about [strong] women coming together.” The movie will reportedly be helmed by Lootcase (2020) director Rajesh Krishnan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

On the work front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also featured Aamir Khan alongside Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. The actress will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. While Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable PIC as Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani cut cake on their first wedding anniversary