Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Taimur is ‘thrilled’ and ‘protective’ about little brother Jeh

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who gave birth to her second child Jeh Ali Khan, earlier this year, opened up about Taimur’s relationship with his little brother Jeh. Speaking to a leading daily, the actress revealed that Taimur has that ‘older brother vibe’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently launched her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be. In her book, the author revealed everything about both the pregnancies. Recently, in a chat with NDTV, Kareena Kapoor spoke about her elder son Taimur’s reaction to when Jeh was born. She said, “Taimur is overwhelmed and thrilled. We were worried at first that he would be slightly jealous that there was someone new in the house. But Taimur is so wonderful that he is actually protective about him now. When one or two of his friends would come over now, Taimur would ask have you seen my brother? Have you said hello to him?”

Kareena added that she also sometimes teases Taimur and asks him if he along with her and Saif would go out on a holiday, to which Taimur says “no not without Jeh”. “So he is protective, got that older brother vibe. There was never that insecurity and I think me and Saif also balanced it out a little bit,” said the Good Newwz actress.

Meanwhile, currently, Kareena, Saif, Jeh and Taimur are on a holiday as they headed to the Maldives to ring in Saif's birthday. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read: Viral Video of the Week: Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh’s face finally revealed