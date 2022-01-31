Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS a warning that Saif received from Akshay Kumar before they started dating

Twinkle Khanna recently had an insightful chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The iconic duo reminisced their pasts, talked about their respective journeys in Bollywood, and even touched about their love stories and how the other person influenced their relationships. The chat was honestly a delight for the audience as it gave the fans a chance to understand their idols on a deeper level and understand t. Be it drama, humour, breaking stereotypes, or wisdom, the chat between the two ‘Begums of Bollywood’ had it all.

The conversation was a part of Twinkle’s founded initiative, Tweak India’s interview series on YouTube where women unravel their journey with love, career, wellness and to sum it up, life. Kareena and Twinkle, who go way back, set a comfortable environment as they recalled their past experiences with each other. As Kareena recalled the time when she and Saif had just hit it off, she remembered an amusing yet wise warning that Twinkle’s hubby Akshay Kumar gave to Saif. She explained how Akshay took Saif to a corner and told him to tread carefully since Kareena belonged to a ‘dangerous family’. Twinkle chimed in and said that was a good piece of advice. Kareena agreed and said that ‘Don’t mess with her’ was Akshay’s vibe. She added that Saif reacted positively and said that he’d figure Bebo out.

Check the video:

Twinkle and Bebo went on to talk about their respective careers and how they paved their way. Bebo also busted people’s stereotypes about Saif. She said that though people think he might have an attitude because he comes from a privileged background when in reality he is a chilled out and basic guy.

