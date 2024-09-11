Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what female friendships mean to her even if there’s Saif Ali Khan’s support; 'Women just connect on a level...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a strong advocate for women supporting women. She champions the idea of women supporting each other, reflected in her close relationships with her sister, Karisma Kapoor, her mother, and her female friends. In a recent interview, the actress discussed her belief in and commitment to the idea of standing up for and supporting female friendships. She also emphasized that female friendships matter even more to her than the support of her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She added, "Women just connect on a level that’s hard to explain but incredibly impactful."

In a recent chat with Harper's Bazaar, Bebo reflected on her life and revealed how female friendships have played a crucial role. Kareena expressed, “Female friendships are everything to me. There’s something so unique about the support and understanding I get from my best friends or my sister. It hits differently than even the support from Saif. Women just connect on a level that’s hard to explain but incredibly impactful."

She further added, "My life has always been surrounded by strong women—my mother, my sister. We’ve always championed the ‘women supporting women’ mantra. Those moments where I can sit down with friends, chat, and share my life are so precious. I look forward to them because they truly uplift me.”

In the same interview, the Crew actress mentioned feeling at ease with her age and herself. She explained that her confidence had been present from the start and that her talent and dedication would secure her work. She has focused on self-care, staying fit, and becoming the best version of herself.

The Buckingham Murders actress also shared her self-care routine: spending quality time with friends, cooking with her husband Saif Ali Khan, or enjoying her workout sessions. She emphasized that feeling good is essential, whether through exercise or time spent with family. She noted that nourishing her soul with a good meal, a meaningful conversation, or a glass of wine is crucial for her.

Kareena reiterated her belief in embracing her true self by maintaining fitness and personal fulfillment. She expressed her stance against altering one’s appearance, viewing age as a natural aspect of beauty. She emphasized that there is no need to fight against aging or strive to look younger but rather to accept and love oneself at any age.

Kapoor mentioned that at 44, she has never felt better and does not feel the need for Botox or cosmetic enhancements. She noted that her husband finds her attractive, her friends compliment her appearance, and her films are doing well. She takes pride in playing appropriate roles for her age and expresses a desire for people to see and appreciate her for who she truly is.

On the work front, Bebo is set to appear in Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller, The Buckingham Murders, which will hit theaters on September 13, 2024. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, with the screenplay written by Raghav Raj Kakker, Aseem Arrora, and Kashyap Kapoor. Alongside Kareena, the cast includes Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, and Keith Allen among others.

To ensure authenticity, the film will be available in two formats: the original English version and a Hindi-dubbed version for select parts of the Indian audience. As the story is set in Buckingham, England, local characters speak English in the original version, while Indian-origin characters use accented Hindi.

Additionally, Kareena will be featured in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, a star-studded film scheduled for release on November 1, 2024.

