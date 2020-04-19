Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what has made her life more 'human' now amid this lockdown

Over the weekend, Kareena Kapoor revealed that husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur spent their time painting their balcony walls and it indeed was an adorable sight.

It has only been a few months since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, but the actress is keeping her fans hooked with a sneak peek into her life. If it's not just for Kareena, fans are also hooked to her profile for little Taimur's photos which the actress has been generously been sharing on social media. And over the weekend, Kareena did just that. The 'Good Newwz' star revealed that husband and son Taimur spent their time painting their balcony walls and it indeed was an adorable sight.

Sharing a picture of Tim, Saif and herself, Kareena gave a close up view of their weekend activity. For her picture, Kareena had a hilarious caption. She wrote, "Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing..."

Kareena's selfie flooded the comments section with television actor Karan Wahi commenting, "Ur Human too #faints Phewwwww." Kareena replied revealed why amid this lockdown she feels more human than ever. "It’s cause I am not travelling from London to Mumbai every week," the actress told Karan.

For the unversed, Kareena used to travel often between Mumbai and London since she was shooting Angrezi Medium abroad and a dance reality show back home. Saif, too, was busy shooting Jawaani Jaanemann and the couple had Taimur with them in London.

Check out all the photo below incase you've missed it:

