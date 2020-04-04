Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what she would gift Taimur Ali Khan that money can’t buy; Find out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting mom to son Taimur Ali Khan and their photos light up the internet. In a recent chat, Kareena shared what is the priceless gift she would give Taimur if she had to pick something money couldn’t buy.

Among the most adorable mommy-son duo in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan always manage to steal the limelight. Whenever the cute duo steps out in Bollywood, their photos manage to break the internet. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, fans get to see Kareena and Taimur’s photos only when the Laal Singh Chaddha star shares it on Instagram. Being a doting mom, Kareena has always maintained that she would always choose spending time with her son over anything else.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Kareena was asked what is one money can’t buy that she would like to gift her son Taimur. To this, Kareena has one of the most priceless things in mind for her son and it is a chance to meet his late legendary paternal grandfather and his late maternal great grandfather. Yes, Kareena said that she would love little Taimur to meet late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and late Raj Kapoor if there was a chance.

Also Read|Covid 19: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Taimur extend support to PM CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

Kareena revealed the gift she would give Taimur that money couldn’t buy and said, “a chance to meet his grandfather [Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi] and great grandfather [Raj Kapoor].” Well, that surely is one of the most priceless things that Kareena would love to give her little munchkin. In the same interview, Kareena was asked if it was her last day on earth, what would she do. To this, Kareena shared that she would spend the entire time with Taimur.

A throwback photo of Kareena, Taimur and Saif:

Currently, owing to Coronavirus lockdown, Kareena’s shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with has been stalled. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film will star Aamir and Kareena in the lead and Mona Jai Singh is also a part of it. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Vogue Magazine

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More