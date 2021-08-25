Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what she's missing from her Maldives family holiday; PIC inside

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is not yet fully over her Maldivian vacay with and sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Well, the proof of it we saw in her recent Instagram post that had 'vacay blues' written all over it. Kareena shared a selfie as she waited to workout and revealed she is missing 'beaches' of Maldives the most. Kareena returned to Mumbai on Raksha Bandhan with Saif, Jeh and Taimur from the Maldives and since then, is spending time at home.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kareena shared a photo in which she is seen waiting for her Yoga class to begin. The actress could be seen sitting on her balcony as she gears up for her workout. While sitting, Kareena remembered her time at the Maldives beach and shared a special note about it. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Missing the beach....waiting (yoga emoticon) @anshukayoga." In the photo, Kareena is seen clad in a white tank top and her hair is left open.

Take a look:

Recently, Kareena spent time at home while working out with her best friend Amrita Arora. The actress shared photos from her workout session on social media and left netizens in awe of her commitment to fitness.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Besides this, Kareena also has turned co-producer with Ekta Kapoor and is backing Hansal Mehta's next directorial.

