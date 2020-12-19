Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS why her mother Babita sent her to boarding school and it will leave you stunned

In a recent chat, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a funny anecdote from her teenage days and which led to her being sent to boarding school. Here’s what she revealed.

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll these days. She is all set to experience motherhood bliss for a second time. Needless to say, the diva is currently in a happy space in her personal and professional life. Besides her acting prowess and fashion sense, the Udta Punjab star is also known to share candid confessions and funny anecdotes from her teenage days. Speaking of this, Kareena has recently revealed that when she was a teenager she was put in a boarding school in Dehradun by her mother Babita Kapoor.

In a recent chat, the 40-year-old stunning actress spilled the beans on the incident when she broke the lock, with a knife and made plans and run away from the house to meet her crush. While talking to Barkha Dutt, Kareena said, “I was around 14-15 and I really liked this boy. My mother was obviously upset about it and being a single mother, she was like, This is not going to happen.’ So she used to lock the phone in her room.”

She added, “I obviously wanted to go out with my friends and meet this particular guy. Mum had gone out for dinner. I managed to break the lock like an actual locksmith, with a knife, go into the room, take the phone, make plans and run away from the house. It was that bad.”

On the work front, the Veere Di Wedding star is currently busy shooting for her chat show What Women Want. She will next be seen with in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

