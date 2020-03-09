Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS why she and Karisma Kapoor haven’t worked together in a film; FIND OUT

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on working with Karimsa Kapoor; Here’s what she has to say

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after actresses of the time, and having worked with a variety of actors, cinephiles really would want to see Bebo and Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor on screen together. Yes, these two Kapoor sisters haven’t shared screen space till date, and of late, rumours were doing the rounds that the Kapoor sisters have been offered the sequel to Zubeidaa (2001). Now during a recent interview, when this Angrezi Medium actress was asked about working with Karisma, she had said that she has always wanted to work with Lolo but they haven’t got a script together that they both have liked.

“We have always wanted to work together but we haven’t got any script that we have liked. Somebody should come up with a good script then we will consider,” said Kareena. A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan had made an appearance with Karisma and mom Babita Kapoor at the screening of Mentalhood, and it was a sight to behold when Lolo and Bebo posed together for the paparazzi. Also, often, Kareena Kapoor Khan is snapped with Taimur Ali Khan as they go to meet Lolo at her residence in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz starring , Diljit Dosnajh and Kiara Advani, and next, she will be seen in Angrezi Medium wherein Kareena will play the role of a cop named Naina. Also, Bebo will be seen romancing in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's photo here:

Credits :PTI

