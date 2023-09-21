Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she is not focusing on stardom anymore; 'Because I've always wanted to be...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the celebrated Bollywood star is finally making her OTT debut, with the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. The highly anticipated project, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, is touted to be an official adaptation of the Japanese novel Devotion of the Suspect X, which was released in 2005. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor Khan extensively spoke about her 23-year-long acting career and her take on stardom. The talented actress also revealed why she finds this new phase in her career highly exciting.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she never focused on stardom

Interestingly, the Bollywood star, who finds this new phase in her acting career extremely exciting, stated that she never really took stardom or the 'rat race' to be No. 1, seriously. According to Kareena Kapoor Khan, her top priority has always been to be in front of the camera as a skilled actor. "I've always been someone who wants to compete with herself. Because I've always had the confidence in me that I'll always try to be better in each film," stated the Jaane Jaan actress.

"I love playing these characters (Rupa from Laal Singh Chaddha and Maya D'Souza from Jaane Jaan). Like I said, now it's no more about the stardom. I don't want to do stardom anymore. I want to do characters. Because I've always wanted to be in front of the camera and be known as an actor. That has also been a top priority, always," she added.

"Of course, the Poo (from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham) and the Geet (from Jab We Met), and the blockbusters - that are all part of the 23 years. It can't not be. But I think I'm probably having the best time in my career right now. And with the next two films - whether it's Jaane Jaan or The Buckingham Murders, I'm kind of entering a phase which is unknown, but I'm super excited," Kareena Kapoor Khan concluded.

About Jaane Jaan

As reported earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the role of Maya D'Souza, a single mother in the film, which features talented actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the other pivotal roles. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial, which features Varma in the role of Inspector Karan Anand and Ahlawat as Maya's neighbor Naren, a professor, is releasing on Netflix, on September 21, Thursday.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: 6 times Jaane Jaan actress and Saif Ali Khan dished major couple goals