Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she never considered herself a star: ‘It was always about being a good actor’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is unarguably one of the biggest female stars Hindi cinema has ever had. The celebrated actress, who made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic drama Refugee, soon established herself as one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood. The acting career was truly a rollercoaster career for Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has had some exceptional blockbusters and box office duds. However, she is now stepping into the 23rd year of her acting career and is totally busy with some exceptional projects in her kitty.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she never considered herself a star

In a recent interview with Harper Bazaar, Kareena Kapoor Khan extensively spoke about her acting career, stardom, and much more. Interestingly, the talented actress revealed that she never considered herself a star, despite being one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood for over two decades. "I don't consider myself a star. I believe everyone is special. And I think, today everyone wants to be known as an actor, not a star. That is the new standard of cinema, as it should be" stated the Laal Singh Chaddha actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan feels that any artist becomes a star, only when they have established themselves as a good actor, first. "In my own family, I have seen Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor, who were considered some of the finest actors. So, for me, it was always about being a good actor, more than being just a star," concluded the talented actress.

Kareena's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to make her digital debut soon, with the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh directorial. The project, which is reported to be an official adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X, is gearing up for a grand release on Netflix soon. The actress is also set to make her debut as a producer soon, with the upcoming untitled crime thriller helmed by renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Kareena is reportedly playing a private investigator in the film, which is a crime drama. She is also teaming up with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh for The Crew, the upcoming multi-starrer based on the Airline industry.

