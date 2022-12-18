Kareena Kapoor Khan reviews White Lotus Season 2; Has a special request for Zoya Akhtar!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently going through an excellent phase in her acting career, with some unique and promising projects in her kitty. The supremely talented actress, who recently won the hearts of audiences with her stellar performance in Laal Singh Chaddha, is keen to play challenging characters. Kareena, who is also a great movie buff, often gives her followers recommendations on what to watch, and even reviews her favourite films and shows. Similarly, she recently reviewed the White Lotus Season 2, with an interesting Instagram story. Kareena Kapoor reviews White Lotus Season 2; makes a request to Zoya Akhtar

The popular star, who is highly impressed with the highly popular show, took to her official Instagram handle and posted a special story, which reads: "White Lotus Season 2 - One word - Genius (red heart emoji). However, it is the next line in Kareena Kapoor Khan's Insta story that caught the eye of cine-goers. "We can do this too... Zoya Akhtar @zoieakhtar Are you listening? (red heart emoji)," wrote the popular actress. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming projects The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of her much-awaited untitled project helmed by Hansal Mehta. The movie, which is touted to be a crime thriller, also marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer. She will be next seen in her debut digital project, the official adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X. The movie, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, is slated to be released on Netflix. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also teaming up with senior actress Tabu and Bhediya star Kriti Sanon for The Crew, the upcoming drama based on airline industry.

