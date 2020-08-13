Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor drop Veere Di Wedding 2 hint after 'Baby Khan No 2' & Bebo can't wait

While Rhea Kapoor's wish for Kareena on her pregnancy was full of love, she also dropped a hint of when Veere Di Wedding 2 could possibly go on floors.

Kareena Kapoor Khan left millions of her fans ecstatic as she and announced on Wednesday that they are expecting their second child. Wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters and from Kareena's closest friends from the industry as well. One of the many people to wish Kareena and Saif was producer and fashionista Rhea Kapoor who took to her Instagram Story to share an unseen picture of the two.

While Rhea's wish was full of love, she also dropped a hint of when Veere Di Wedding 2 could possibly go on floors. For the unversed, Rhea who produced the 2018 comedy drama Veere Di Wedding, had initially announced the project with sister in 2016. However, they pushed the project since Kareena was pregnant with Taimur and began filming only in 2017.

Now, wishing Kareena, Rhea suggested that Bebo will begin work o VDW2 in 2021. She wrote, "Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan my lucky charm, veere for life. Guess which producer is on the other end of Baby Khan no 2? #rulebreakers #foreverheroine."

Reposting Rhea's wish, Kareena wrote, "Can't Wait," with multiple heart emojis. Check it out below:

Announcing the happy news, an official statement by Saif and Kareena read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

