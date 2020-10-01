Kareena Kapoor Khan & Riddhima Kapoor remember grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor on her second death anniversary

On Krishna Raj Kapoor’s second death anniversary, her granddaughters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni share heartfelt posts on social media.

It has been two years since the demise of Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of the late showman of Bollywood Raj Kapoor. The lady had died of cardiac arrest at the age of 87. While the Kapoor clan continues to miss Krishna Raj Kapoor, her granddaughters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her on her second death anniversary today. The ladies shared heartfelt posts on their respective social media accounts in the memory of their grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor.

The Jab We Met actress shared a pic of a framed photo of Krishna on her Instagram story. The photo had a garland over it and some petals were placed before it along with some candles. Bebo captioned the image with a red heart emoticon. On the other hand, Riddhima shared a beautiful throwback picture of her grandmother wherein Krishna was seen dressed in a pink coloured embroidered suit and mentioned that she has been missing her. In the caption, she wrote, “We miss you.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post remembering Krishna Raj Kapoor:

To recall, Krishna Raj Kapoor had breathed her last just two days after had left for the US for his cancer treatment. Unfortunately, the veteran actor had to miss his mother’s funeral. Talking about the same, Rishi had told Times of India, “I was caught up with my problem. I didn't know what to do, and I didn't have an option because I had to be here in New York. My brother told me that by the time I would get back, it would be too late. Also, I didn't have the stamina or strength to come back.”

