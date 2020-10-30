Kareena Kapoor Khan & Riddhima Kapoor remember late aunt Ritu Nanda on her birth anniversary with rare PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remember their late aunt Ritu Nanda on her 72nd birth anniversary.

Ritu Nanda, who died on January 14, was the daughter of Raj Kapoor, the showman of the Hindi film industry. Today, on Ritu’s birth anniversary, her nieces Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered their late aunt. The sister duo took their Instagram stories to share a few rare photos of Ritu Nanda. Kareena shared a black and white picture of teenager Ritu followed with a heart emoticon. While Riddhima shared a few throwback pictures on her social media handle.

In the pictures, Riddhima can be seen posing with her late aunt. In one of the pictures, Ritu Nanda can be seen happily posing with brother , sister-in-law and baby Riddhima. It is a wonderful black and white picture and while sharing the same on Instagram, Riddhima wrote, “We miss you” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday posts for late aunt Ritu Nanda here:

For the uninitiated, Ritu Nanda was married to late Rajan Nanda, who was the head of the Escorts Limited. He passed away in 2018. Her mother Krishna Kapoor too had passed away in October 2018.

Ritu Nanda was always away from the glamour world, but she entered the Guinness Book of World Records for selling 17,000 pension plans on a single day. She also wrote a book on her celebrated father titled as Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman.

