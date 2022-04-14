Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni & others welcome Alia Bhatt to family as she marries Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all over the headlines today. After all, the couple has finally tied the knot today after dating each other for five years. It was a hush-hush wedding and Ranbir and Alia took their nuptial vows in the presence of family and close friends. Interestingly, the new bride Alia Bhatt took the social media by a storm recently as she shared dreamlike pics from her D-Day with Ranbir Kapoor. Soon, the Kapoor clan took their respective social media handle and welcomed the new bride to the family with heartfelt posts.