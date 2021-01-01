Kareena Kapoor Khan & Riddhima Kapoor share heartfelt posts on grandmother Krishna Kapoor’s birth anniversary

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered their late grandmother Krishna Kapoor on her birth anniversary and wrote about how much they miss her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to wish their loved ones on their special days. Bebo, who is an active social media user, has begun her New Year on a throwback note as she shared a rare black and white photo of her late grandmother Krishna Kapoor to wish her on her birthday anniversary. It seems like the picture of Krishna Kapoor had been clicked in her younger days. While sharing the same on her Instagram story, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday Dadiji.” She also wrote, “Elegance,” followed with a heart emoticon.

On the other hand, late actor ’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is currently holidaying in Rajasthan with mother , brother and others, has also remembered her grandmother on her birth anniversary and penned a heartfelt note for her. Sharing a picture of Krishna Kapoor, Riddhima wrote, “Always in our heart! Love you Miss you,” followed with a heart emoji.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post for Krishna Raj Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Krishna had breathed her last in 2018 at the age of 87.

Meanwhile, Riddhima is spending quality time with her family in Rajasthan. The Kapoors have also been accompanied by ’s family and they are often sharing glimpses of their New Year celebrations on their respective Instagram handles. On the other hand, Kareena, who is expecting her second child in March this year, hosted a grand New Year party at her residence which was attended by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and others.

