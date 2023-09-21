Kareena Kapoor Khan rings in birthday with family; Karisma drops inside PICS as she wishes her ‘lifeline’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the most loved actresses of contemporary Hindi cinema, is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. As per the reports, the talented actress opted for a low-key birthday bash which was held at her husband Saif Ali Khan's ancestral house, Pataudi Palace in the presence of her immediate family members. Karisma Kapoor, who attended her little sister's private birthday bash, recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped some inside pictures and wished Bebo on her birthday.

Karisma Kapoor wishes her 'lifeline' Kareena Kapoor Khan

The doting elder sister, who was a part of Kareena Kapoor Khan's 43rd birthday celebrations, took to her official Instagram handle and dropped some lovely inside pictures from the bash. "Happy Birthday to my lifeline," wrote Karisma Kapoor as she shared a picture of Bebo cutting her birthday cake. She also shared a picture of the yummy-looking cake, that reads: "Our Jaane Jaan Happy Birthday."

Later, Karisma Kapoor also shared a couple of stunning pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan, in which the famous sisters look drop-dead-gorgeous in casual outfits. Birthday girl Kareena opted for a mustard yellow embroidered kaftan and a pair of matching trousers, which she paired with a ponytail, dewy make-up, statement earrings, and off-white jhuttis. Lolo, on the other hand, looked pretty as always in a simple white cotton co-ord set that consisted of a kurta, and matching cropped trousers. Karisma completed her look with statement jewelry, a free hairdo, minimal make-up, and a pair of white sneakers.

Have a look at Karisma Kapoor's Instagram posts, below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's personal life

As you may know, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a special bond with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor, whom she considers her role model and biggest confidante. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress is happily married to celebrated actor Saif Ali Khan, and the couple is blessed with two kids - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. When she is not working, Kareena prefers to spend all her free time with her family, especially her little boys and her girl gang, that includes her sister Lolo and their best friends.

