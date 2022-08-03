Kareena Kapoor Khan roasts Karan Johar in Poo style on Koffee With Karan 7; WATCH video

Ever since the new promo with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan 7 has been released, fans have been jumping with joy. This is not the first time that Kareena will be seen on the chart show, hence fans know what fun and exciting this episode is going to be. Well, one of Bebo’s iconic characters which is still remembered has to be Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum. Her dialogues from the film are still remembered and right ahead of the premiere of the new episode, Kareena recreated one of the scenes with KJo.

Kareena recreating Poo with Karan Johar

In the video, we can see a gorgeous-looking Kareena Kapoor Khan in her all-black attire sitting on the couch whereas Karan Johar stands behind her. The video begins with her asking the actress, “Hey Bebo, coffee tonight?” With an attitude and swag of Poo, Kareena replies, “tell me how it was!” leaving Karan with a shocked expression. Indeed, all the Poo fans are going to love it. Sharing this video, Karan wrote, “The return of Poo aka Bebo aka the one and only @kareenakapoorkhan on the Koffee couch!!! #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new episode streams tonight from 12am only on @disneyplushotstar!”

Click HERE to watch the video:

Koffee With Karan Episode 5 promo

This episode is going to be graced by the Laal Singh Chaddha Jodi Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. From Kareena taunting Aamir for taking 100-200 days to finish a film while Akshay taking only 30 days to Aamir talking about Karan Johar’s sex life, the promo looked every bit fun. Also to note, this episode is going to premiere earlier than the usual time. The episode will air on Disney+Hoststar from 12AM Tonight.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, this film is all set to release on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that film and now Aamir is all set to bring it to Bollywood. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor compares Aamir Khan with Akshay Kumar, says ‘You take 200 days for a film’