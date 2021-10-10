Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks her Sunday work look in ripped jeans & shirt, keeps her swag on point; VIDEO

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has resumed her work, the actress is unstoppable. Be it a weekday or a weekend, the actress does not seem to care and often heads out to work to finish her work commitments. Well, Bebo’s fashion game has always been the talk of the town and her swag is always on point. The actress made heads turn as she stepped out for work even on a Sunday and got papped.

In the video that surfaced on the internet, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan walking in style with her staff members. She looked super stylish in a white oversized shirt that she paired with loose fit denim that was ripped on her knees. The actress left her hair open and appeared to have applied a dark lip shade. Bebo completed her look with white sneakers. As she walked towards her car a staff member rushed to open the door. The moment Kareena was sitting in the car she looked at the paps.

Take a look:

Looks like #KareenaKapoorKhan is heading to work even on a Sunday! pic.twitter.com/AMAEApec3D — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) October 10, 2021

On the professional front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for release during Christmas 2021 this year.

